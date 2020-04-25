A Look at Patriots' 2020 Draft Class

After going into the 2020 NFL Draft with 12 total draft picks, the New England Patriots wound up using 10 of them - with some of those picks acquired via trades within the draft - to acquire players.

New England conducted five total trades in the draft. They traded out of the first round, into the second round to select Josh Uche at 60, up in the third round to select Devin Asiasi at 91, back into the third round to select Dalton Keene at 101, and up in the sixth round to draft Michael Onwenu.

Here is the Patriots' entire 2020 draft class, along with the pick they were selected at:

37 - Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

60 - Josh Uche - LB, Michigan

87 - Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama

91 - Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

101 - Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

159 - Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall

182 - Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan

195 - Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest

204 - Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming

230 - Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis

Heading into the draft the top positional needs for the Patriots, in no particular order, were linebacker/EDGE, tight end, offensive lineman, wide receiver, kicker, and safety. The six-time Super Bowl champions addressed two of their biggest needs - linebacker and tight end - on Day 2 of the draft by using two picks each on those positions.

The Patriots then added offensive line depth later in the draft, grabbing Onwenu - who will likely play backup to Shaq Mason at right guard - Herron - who will be a reserve behind Marcus Cannon at right tackle, and Dustin Woodard - who will backup to starting center David Andrews. They also seemingly found their next starting kicker in Justin Rohrwasser, who was far from the top prospect in this year's class, but was the first specialist to be drafted. New England's top draft pick was used on Div. 2 safety Kyle Dugger, who is an elite prospect coming out of a small school.

It's worth noting that the Patriots did not select a quarterback, which was expected to be addressed in some form or fashion. However, the un-drafted free agent market is expected to be competitive this offseason, so New England could snag a QB from that pool if they want to. They same goes for receiver, which they also did not address through the draft.