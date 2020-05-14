PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL Rumors: Patriots Considered Signing LB Clay Matthews Ahead of Draft

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots lost two key veteran linebackers this offseason in Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. While they eventually addressed the position by signing former New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland and added two pieces via the draft, they reportedly considered adding a well-known veteran ahead of the draft. 

New England considered signing Clay Matthews - who is known for his high level of play during his time with the Green Bay Packers - according to a report by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. Here is what Fowler wrote about the situation on Thursday:

“There was some league-wide buzz that the Patriots considered signing free agent Clay Matthews for pass-rushing help, but that was before they landed outside linebacker Josh Uche out of Michigan in the second round, No. 60 overall.”

After a nine-year stint in Green Bay which included six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro season, the Packers let Matthews walk in 2019, which presented an opportunity for him to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Matthews recorded 37 total tackles, 11 QB hits, and eight sacks in 13 games. 

Last year, Matthews signed a two-year, $9.25 million contract with Los Angeles. However,  just a matter of days after the 2020 league year started, they released the veteran linebacker. 

In the end, New England made the right decision to not sign Matthews. Their goal this offseason was to get younger and cheaper wherever possible on the roster, which is why they opted to draft two starting-caliber linebackers (Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings). Matthews would have been nothing but a short-term fix to the void they had at linebacker, which would have gone against their goals of the 2020 offseason. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ Scouting Tree Resonates Throughout the NFL Landscape

If you thought Belichick's coaching tree was big, wait until you see how many executives have sprung from the scouting department of the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Who Is Best Quarterback in AFC East in 2020?

With Tom Brady no longer being the president of the AFC East quarterback club, who will now take the reigns in the division?

Max McAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Jeff Thomas

The Patriots were able to sign one of the most controversial players from the undrafted free agent pool this year.

Devon Clements

Patriots Focusing on More Than Football During Pandemic

The Patriots Organization has focused on providing aid to those most effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Jacobs

The Many Ways to Project How Jarrett Stidham Will Perform in 2020

The many ways to predict how 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will perform as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2020.

Chris Mitchell

Scouting report on Damiere Byrd states that he can be starting slot

Max McAuliffe

A Close Look At Guaranteed Money Given to Patriots' Undrafted Rookie Class

What does the guaranteed money tell us about the chances of this year's Patriots undrafted rookies making the 53-man roster?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Devin McCourty No. 26 on PFF's Top 101 of the 2010s

At 32 years old, Devin McCourty is coming off of one of his best seasons to-date in the NFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Sean Riley

Sean Riley was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: WR Mohamed Sanu Has Begun Rehabbing Post-Ankle Surgery

Mohamed Sanu enters the 2020 season at the age of 30.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe