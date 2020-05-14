NFL Rumors: Patriots Considered Signing LB Clay Matthews Ahead of Draft

The New England Patriots lost two key veteran linebackers this offseason in Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. While they eventually addressed the position by signing former New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland and added two pieces via the draft, they reportedly considered adding a well-known veteran ahead of the draft.

New England considered signing Clay Matthews - who is known for his high level of play during his time with the Green Bay Packers - according to a report by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. Here is what Fowler wrote about the situation on Thursday:

“There was some league-wide buzz that the Patriots considered signing free agent Clay Matthews for pass-rushing help, but that was before they landed outside linebacker Josh Uche out of Michigan in the second round, No. 60 overall.”

After a nine-year stint in Green Bay which included six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro season, the Packers let Matthews walk in 2019, which presented an opportunity for him to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Matthews recorded 37 total tackles, 11 QB hits, and eight sacks in 13 games.

Last year, Matthews signed a two-year, $9.25 million contract with Los Angeles. However, just a matter of days after the 2020 league year started, they released the veteran linebacker.

In the end, New England made the right decision to not sign Matthews. Their goal this offseason was to get younger and cheaper wherever possible on the roster, which is why they opted to draft two starting-caliber linebackers (Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings). Matthews would have been nothing but a short-term fix to the void they had at linebacker, which would have gone against their goals of the 2020 offseason.