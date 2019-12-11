Patriot Maven
Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino

The New England Patriots lost their second straight game and fell to 10-3 after a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday night. The story remains the same: the defense continues to put the Patriots in position to win games; however, the offense is struggling to put points up on the scoreboard. Although this specific game included some horrific calls made by the referees, the loss is still more in the hands of the offense than the defense. 

Let's grade the Patriots' most notable defensive performers from Sunday night.

Devin McCourty: A-

Devin McCourty finished with nine total tackles, including one for a loss. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best in the league, but he was held in check for most of the game. McCourty only allowed 23 yards on the four passes that were thrown his way, and he also forced a fumble. Splitting the duty of covering Kansas City's star tight-end, Travis Kelce with Patrick Chung, Kelce was guarded pretty well throughout the game, as he was help to a respectable 66 yards. 

Stephon Gilmore: A-

Stephon Gilmore put together another lockdown performance on Sunday night, as he was given the right to cover Sammy Watkins, who finished with four catches on eight targets for 50 yards. Gilmore has been a stud all season long, and without his ability to shutdown the opposing team's star wide receiver every week, who knows where the Patriots may stand. Gilmore's ability to cover star receivers gives Bill Belichick an incredible advantage, as week in and week out, he can say to the team, "Make someone else beat us." 

Kyle Van Noy: B

Kyle Van Noy put together a pretty solid game against the Chiefs, finishing with five tackles and three quarterback hurries. Van Noy played a key role in holding the Kansas City rushing attack to only 75 yards on 29 carries, a 2.6 yards per rush average. Aside from the one rushing touchdown on a funky carry from Kelce, Van Noy and the other New England linebackers put together a respectable performance.

Nate Ebner: A

Nate Ebner deserves some love in this week's defensive report card in large-part for his blocked punt in the third quarter. Ebners blocked punt gave the Patriots great starting field position, as they began their drive on the Kansas City 19 yard line. New England then took just two plays to score a touchdown, as Brandon Bolden eventually took a 10 yard sweep to the house. This blocked punt gave the Patriots a much needed momentum swing and later gave New England the opportunity to tie or win the game late. 

Rob Gronkowski Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Sarah Weisberg

Released this week, the NFL 100 All-Time team's offensive linemen and tight ends list has Gronk listed as a finalist.

Report: Patriots Under Investigation for Allegedly Videotaping Bengals' Play Calls

Devon Clements

The Patriots find themselves under league investigation following an alleged videotaping incident that took place in the press box.

Patriots Admit to Inappropriately Filming Field During Bengals-Browns Game

Devon Clements

The Patriots have released a statement in regards to the accusations of them filming the Bengals sideline during their game against the Browns last Sunday.

Here's How Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 15

Devon Clements

It's a very simple formula that will help the Patriots clinch a playoff spot in Week 15.

The Patriots Fell Victim to One of the Worst Officiated Games of the 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg

In case you had forgotten how poor the officiating was in the Patriots' Week 14 loss, let us walk you through some of the worst calls from that game.

Patriots Are Barely Hanging on to First-Round Playoff Bye After Week 14

Devon Clements

Back-to-back losses for the Patriots has other AFC contenders breathing down their neck heading into Week 15.

'We're on to Cincinnati' Mantra Will Be Resurrected After Patriots' 23-16 Loss to Chiefs

Devon Clements

The Chiefs came out to play, but the referees didn't, which gave the Patriots their second loss in as many weeks.

Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 14

BJ Shea

The Patriots lose their second straight in as many weeks, this time at the hand of the Chiefs. But how did they fare in their keys to come out with a victory?

Report: Bengals Employee Claims Patriots Had Camera Aimed At Bengals' Sideline for 1st Quarter

Devon Clements

A development in the the video scandal at the Bengals-Browns game claims a Patriots videographer had his camera aimed at the Bengals sideline for the entire first quarter of the game.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 14

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades to the Patriots' key offensive contributors for their performances during the team's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.