PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Did Not Pursue QB Andy Dalton

Devon Clements

Last week after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots were reportedly interested in quarterback Andy Dalton, though the level of interest they had in the veteran QB was unknown.

Now we know their level of interest wasn't that strong. 

There were reportedly five teams that pursued Dalton after his release, and none of them were New England, per Pro Football Talk.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, five teams pursued Dalton. None provided a direct path to a starting job in 2020. (This implies that the Patriots weren’t one of the five.) Dalton decided to go to the best team with the best chance to compete for a championship in 2020.

Dalton is undoubtedly talented. Despite playing for an organization like Cincinnati for the better part of a decade, he was able to throw for 204 touchdowns compared to 118 interceptions, 31,594 yards, and has shown time after time that he can be a good NFL quarterback when put in the proper situation. Unfortunately, the proper situation didn't come too often in Cincinnati, and now a regime change at head coach in 2019 has the Bengals moving on from Dalton this offseason. 

For the Patriots, they seemingly have their eyes pegged on 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham being their starting quarterback next season. But the only way they can understand what they have in the young QB is by fully investing in him, which involves surrounding him with talent, not competition. 

While bringing in another talented veteran like Dalton would make sense for the Patriots if they wanted to spark a quarterback competition this summer in New England, there's been nothing done up until this point of the offseason that suggests that's what they would like to do. The Patriots are all-in on Jarrett Stidham, which is why signing Andy Dalton wouldn't make sense. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots College Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort 'Likely' Leaving 'in the Coming Weeks'

The Patriots likely won't make it through the offseason without losing a key member of their scouting department.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Justin Rohrwasser

The New England Patriots went ahead and made Justin Rohrwasser the first kicker off the board in this year's draft by taking him 159th overall.

Max McAuliffe

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade return is now offical

Max McAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Dalton Keene

Today's profile is on the Patriots' final pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, tight end Dalton Keene.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty: Virtual Meetings Are Helping Patriots Move on From Tom Brady

"Like when I look down to my left and I don’t see Tom at his locker or I see somebody else’s name up there, that’s when you start to go, 'All right. This is a new year.'"

Devon Clements

NFL Execs Think Patriots Drafting TE Devin Asiasi Was 'a Grand Slam'

Some NFL execs had high praise for New England selecting UCLA's Devin Asiasi in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Patriots Were Ignoring Calls Regarding QBs Leading Up to Draft

The Patriots reportedly were ignoring phone calls from at least one agent about the quarterbacks he represents leading up to the draft.

Devon Clements

by

JackKen

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Devin Asiasi

The second tight end off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft was Devin Asiasi, who the Patriots selected with the 91st overall pick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots Considered Using Grey Bottoms With New Blue Jerseys

Instead of the blue pants that match the jersey color, New England contemplated wearing grey bottoms with their tweaked Color Rush uniforms.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Insight into the play of UDFA quarterbacks, Smith and Lewerke

Max McAuliffe