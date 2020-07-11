PatriotMaven
Patriots Earn Extra Cap Space From Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez Grievances

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have added some extra breathing room to their salary cap. 

New England has earned money from settlements in the Antonio Brown grievance ($4 million) and the Aaron Hernandez grievance ($2.55 million), according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. 

With the additional cap space, the team now has $7.79 million in available cap space. 

Brown’s grievance was over the $10 million signing bonus that the Patriots did not pay him once he was released last September after spending 11 days with the team. 

Hernandez’s grievance filed by the NFLPA was an attempt by the NFLPA to salvage some of the guaranteed money the former tight end was supposed to receive after signing a five-year contract extension with the team in 2012. 

