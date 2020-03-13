PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Expected to Pursue TE Eric Ebron in Free Agency

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are expected to pursue a tight end during free agency next week, as it is easily the weakest position on their roster. Apparently, they have their eyes set on a former first round draft pick. 

The Patriots are expected to pursue Indianapolis' soon to be free agent tight end Eric Ebron, according to CLNS Media's Evan Lazar, who was told by a team source. 

2018 was easily the best season of Ebron's career, which was the first season he was with the Colts. He had 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, his performance took a dip in 2019, when he missed five games and caught 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns. A part of his dip in production was due to quarterback play, as Indianapolis QB Jacoby Brissett wasn't quite the same after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Steelers. 

Ebron's lack of production in 2019 will likely cause him to miss out on a top-market contract like Austin Hooper or Hunter Henry could get during free agency, which works in New England's favor. If they can sign him to a contract under $10 million, then they will be adding a terrific pass-catching tight end while leaving themselves enough cap space to acquire talent that's needed at other positions like wide receiver, linebacker and on the defensive or offensive lines. 

With Benjamin Watson becoming a free agent and possibly retiring, New England's depth chart has just two tight ends on it: Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. Neither of them proved to be a starting-caliber tight end last season, let alone reliable. So, adding another tight end this offseason will be a massive upgrade and essential for a Patriots offense that is trying to keep Tom Brady around for 2020. 

