Patriots Explain Why They Franchise Tagged Joe Thuney

The New England Patriots shocked everyone Monday morning when they decided to franchise tag starting left guard Joe Thuney. The tag brings along a $14.7 million salary that the Patriots must pay Thuney for the 2020 season, which is a hefty price tag for a team that is short on cap space this offseason. 

There was speculation as to whether the six-time Super Bowl champions could tag and trade Thuney, which would provide them with compensation for the 2nd team All-Pro player. While that option is still on the table, the Patriots have released a statement that makes their intentions clear as too what they would like to do with Thuney. 

"Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016. Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement."

If the Patriots do in fact want to sign a long-term deal with Thuney, franchising him does give them extra time to do such, and a multi-year deal would allow them to backload the contract, which would reduce his 2020 cap hit. 

Report: Buccaneers Gave 'Aggressive' Pitch to Tom Brady

The Buccaneers seemed to have done their diligence in expressing their intrigue in the six-time champion QB.

Report: Devin McCourty, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

The Patriots have signed Devin McCourty to a multi-year contract extension.

NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Tag and Trade Joe Thuney

New England may have something up their sleeve in order to get compensation for Joe Thuney.

Report: Buccaneers, Chargers Will Inquire About Tom Brady

It looks like we can count out the Raiders from the Tom Brady sweepstakes.

Report: Patriots Expected to Use Franchise Tag on Joe Thuney

New England surprisingly uses their franchise tag on their starting left guard, Joe Thuney.

Report: Tom Brady 'Does Not Have Anything Close to a Deal' With Patriots

With free agency just a matter of days away, Tom Brady and the Patriots are reportedly not close at all on a new contract that would keep him in New England.

For those wondering, after the Slater and McCourty signings over the weekend, the Patriots are left with an estimated $19.5 million in cap space, according to Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan.…

Report: Patriots Give OG Jermaine Eluemunor Original-Round Tender

The Patriots want to try and keep one of their few offensive guards around in 2020.

Report: Titans Aren't Interested in Tom Brady, Want to get Deal Done With Ryan Tannehill

In the end, it turns out the Titans don't have an interest in signing Tom Brady.

I keep seeing Epenesa's name pop up in mock drafts for the Patriots. How would you feel if New England went with a pass rusher at No. 23?

Devon Clements

