Report: Patriots One of Several Teams Dealing With False-Positive COVID-19 Test Results

The NFL reportedly released a statement over the weekend saying that several teams were dealing with false-positive COVID-19 test results that came from the same Laboratory in New Jersey. The New England Patriots were won of those teams that are dealing with those false-positives, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

It's no surprise this news surfaced after it was noted by several reporter's on-scene for Sunday's practice that 11 players were absent from practice, which is the highest number of absentees recorded over the first week of padded practices for New England. Of the players absent from Sunday's practice, running backs James White and J.J. Taylor, tight end Jake Burt, wideout Jeff Thomas and cornerback Michael Jackson were present at Friday's practice.

The organization likely held those players out of practice to ensure they are tested, isolated and have a negative test result before they resume practicing.

New England joins the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers as teams that have reportedly recorded false-positive COVID-19 test results this weekend.

