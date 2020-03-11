PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Hire Ex-Browns Assistant GM Eliot Wolf as Consultant

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have hired ex-Browns assistant GM Eliot Wolf as a consultant, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. 

As a team that needs to strike gold in free agency and in the draft this year, if the Patriots  want to improve in 2020 while also, and more importantly, keeping Tom Brady, adding an experienced front-office executive like Wolf to their personnel department is a smart decision. As Breer mentioned, Wolf helped the Seahawks out as a consultant before the NFL Combine, which shows how another strong franchise in the league valued his knowledge and experience in the NFL. 

Eliot is the son of Hall of Fame General Manager Ron Wolf, who was part of Green Bay's front-office in the 90s and early 2000s and was credited with turning around a franchise that only had four winning seasons in the 23 years before hiring him in 1991. 

