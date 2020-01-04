Jason McCourty Inactive for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

The New England Patriots' inactives for their Wild Card showdown against the Tennessee Titans includes the typical list of players, along with cornerback Jason McCourty. McCourty will miss yet another game because of his lingering groin injury.

With McCourty out of the lineup, the Patriots will likely give his snaps to rookie Joejuan Williams, who has received very limited opportunities in his first NFL season.

Jamie Collins, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jonathan Jones, Terrence Brooks, and Julian Edelman, all who were listed as questionable prior to Saturday's game, are active.