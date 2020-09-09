Julian Edelman, 4 Other Patriots Listed on First Injury Report

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the 2020 season on Wednesday, which had two players listed as non-participants in Wednesday's practice.

Rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) and second-year offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (knee) were absent from practice. Julian Edelman (knee), Gunner Olszewski (foot) and Chase Winovich (shoulder) were limited during Wednesday's session.

This is the first we've gained specific details regarding Edelman's injury. It's worth noting that one of the several injuries Edelman fought through last season was a knee injury, so one has to think this may be connected to last year's issue. However, the 33 year old has been getting some veteran rest over the past week of practices, so listing him may just be a precautionary measure to keep him limited in practice.

There shouldn't be too much made from this injury report. It's the first report of the week and the players listed as non-participants aren't projected to have significant roles at their respective positions. Maluia at best will be a rotational player at inside linebacker, and Cajuste is a reserve option on the offensive line. Let's monitor the injury report moving forward to see any consistencies on it.

