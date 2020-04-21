PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

While The Iron's Hot: Patriots Should Aggressively Pursue Trade For O.J. Howard

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots trading away Rob Gronkowski tells us two things: 1) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end room is now crowded 2) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end room is now REALLY crowded. 

With Gronkowski reuniting with former teammate Tom Brady now, Tampa Bay has a roster with three talented tight ends on it: Gronk, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. You can expect that Gronk will get his fair share of targets down in Florida, but how does his presence impact the other two tight ends?

That's a question worth asking from the Patriots' perspective, because not only are they in need of a tight end, but the Buccaneers may have a tight end they are looking to get rid of. 

Ahead of last season's trade deadline O.J. Howard was reportedly being shopped by Tampa Bay. The former first round pick has not been a good fit in head coach Bruce Arians' offensive scheme, which has Tampa Bay reportedly shopping him around again ahead of NFL Draft. If Howard is still on the block following the trade for Gronkowski, then New England should be actively trying to make a trade happen for Howard. 

After giving up Gronkowski and a seventh round pick in exchange for a fourth round pick, there's a strong level of communication between the Patriots and Buccaneers, which could help them make a trade happen for Howard. Tampa Bay was reportedly looking to get a second round pick at the trade deadline last year for Howard, so his price tag will cheapen now that other teams know Tampa Bay is no longer in need of Howard's services. That means a third round pick would be a sensible asking price for Howard, which is a price New England can absolutely afford. 

If they are able to trade for Howard, then the Patriots can focus on other positions when the draft begins on Thursday. They were expected to draft at least one - if not two - tight ends this year. However, if they acquired Howard, that would not be necessary. The option may be available to draft developmental talent to put behind Howard on the depth chart, but using multiple drafts picks on that position would be unwarranted.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Had No Leverage to Keep Rob Gronkowski Around

If Gronk wanted to come out of retirement, there was only one option the Patriots had: trade him.

Devon Clements

Did Patriots Use Wrong Pants in New Uniform Unveiling?

A side-by-side comparison shows that the Patriots may have debuted their new uniforms with the wrong pair of pants on Monday.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Trading Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Gronk will catch passes once again from Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots, Buccaneers Discussing Trade for TE Rob Gronkowski

The formerly retired tight end could be making a comeback to catch passes from his old teammate.

Devon Clements

How Do Patriots' New Uniforms Compare to Other New Uniforms in NFL?

There are seven teams in total that have or will release new uniforms ahead of the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel Named as Patriots HOF Finalists

The Patriots have announced this year's finalists for their Hall of Fame.

Devon Clements

Breakdown of all the receivers in this class

Max McAuliffe

Terrell Lewis and his medical concerns

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Players React to New Uniforms

The players seem to be overall in favor of the Patriots' home and away re-designed uniforms.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Mock Draft 5.0: Patriots Trade Back in Dream Scenario

New England traded back and still managed to get serious value in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe