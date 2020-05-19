PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Won't Be Part of NFL's Restart Plan on Tuesday

Devon Clements

"Phase 1" of the NFL's restart plan begins today, Tuesday, May 19, which allows NFL teams to bring in 50 percent of the team's staff to their facilities at one time and no more than 75 people. 

However, the New England Patriots will not be a part of the NFL's re-opening plan on Tuesday.

Though the NFL is allowing that capacity of people to re-enter facilities, the team must abide by state and local regulations in terms of the number of people they are permitted to have inside the facility. Massachusetts isn't reopening until next Monday - May 25 - so New England isn't allowed to re-enter the facility until then, and will only be allowed to have 50 people at Gillette Stadium per the state's regulations under their re-opening plan, which is under the capacity that many other teams will be allowed to have at their facilities. 

There are also some other protocols that teams much meet before re-opening their facilities, which Pro Football Talk outlined last week. 

Before the Phase 1 reopening, teams also must create an “Infection Response Team” that will track any employee infections and conduct contact tracing within the facility and arrange for appropriate disinfection of potentially infected sites. Teams also must have an “Infection Control Officer,” who will serve as the “first point of contact for any club employee with new symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 infection . . . exposure to a known COVID-19 infected patient, or the development of new medical condition that confers a high risk of complications from COVID-19 infection.”

Coaches and non-rehabbing players are not allowed to return to the facilities yet under the first phase of re-opening, per NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran, which ensures that no team gets a leg up over their opponents because of state and local regulations. 

"Phase 1" of the NFL's reopening plan won't be the first opportunity for some players and staff to re-enter the facility since the COVID-19 outbreak, however. Medical personnel are considered essential workers, which is why they have continued to work inside the confines of Gillette Stadium to provide their services for players who were either on injured reserve in 2019 or had offseason surgeries or some kind of injury that required specific rehab this offseason. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Talk on the end of the Brady era

Max McAuliffe

Ranking Top Tight Ends in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best tight end the AFC East has to offer in 2020?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Bill Murray

Bill Murray was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 1

Storylines read from PatriotMaven.com on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Devon Clements

Patriots Running Backs Have Favorable Fantasy Playoff Schedule in 2020

Weeks 14-16 of the regular season provide a good avenue for success for New England's backfield in 2020.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Myles Bryant

Myles Bryant was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: OT Yodny Cajuste Is 'Healthy and Ready to Go'

Cajuste will add much needed depth to the offensive tackle position for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Rashod Berry

Rashod Berry was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Ranking Top Running Backs in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best ball-carrier in the AFC East and how do the Patriots' runningbacks stack up against the rest of the division?

Max McAuliffe

Here Are Dates, Times For Patriots' 2020 Preseason Schedule

The Patriots are slated to take on the Lions, Eagles, Panthers, and Giants this August.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe