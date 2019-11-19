Report: Patriots Plan to Place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski on IR

The New England Patriots plan to place wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve barring an unexpected change, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Olszewski has been battling ankle and hamstring injuries since the Patriots' Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns. The same injuries have caused him to miss the last two games.

The undrafted rookie's designation to IR will clear a roster spot for offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is eligible to return from IR this week.

Last week, veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu took over punt return duties because of the absence of Olszewski. Sanu or Julian Edelman seem like the likely candidates to retain that role going forward.

As a D-II standout at Bemidji State, Olszewski was signed by the Patriots before training camp and managed to make his way onto the 53-man roster as a punt returner. His role on the team expanded at certain times during this season because of a lack of depth at the receiver position, but he managed to gather just two receptions for 34 yards, which all came during New England's Week 6 game against the New York Giants.