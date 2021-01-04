Patriots Own No. 15 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Patriots have several needs they could address with their mid-round pick on Day 1 of the draft

With the New England Patriots’ 2020 season now officially under wraps, we have a much clearer picture of where they stand in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After beating the New York Jets 28-14 in their regular-season finale, the Patriots now own the 15th overall pick come April.

Here are picks 1-18 of the 2021 NFL Draft, which are now set in stone:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

The free agency period may ultimately determine which positions they address through the draft, but at the moment the top positions of need for New England are quarterback, wide receiver and defensive line, in that order.

Getting a top prospect at the quarterback position may be tricky for the Patriots based on where they stand in the draft order. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson are the projected top 3 quarterbacks in this year’s draft, and are expected to be gone by the time New England makes their first selection. That make’s someone like North Dakota State’s Trey Lance in the realm of possibility for the Patriots.

A wide receiver like Alabama’s DeVonta Smith - a top prospect as his position - might be available come the 15th pick, but it’s more likely that LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle would be the top option when it’s their turn to pick.

Whoever the pick is for the Patriots on Day 1 will have major expectations to meet when they step foot in Foxboro. After having their worst season to date since 2000, New England fans are looking for a quick turnaround for a team that is still coached by one of the greatest minds in football history. That in itself leaves little room for patience for those who watched the Patriots succeed as much as they did over the past two decades.