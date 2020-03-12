PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Pick Up CB Jason McCourty’s 2020 Option

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have officially picked up veteran cornerback Jason McCourty’s 2020 option, according ESPN insider Field Yates.

As a team that is trying to lure back safety Devin McCourty, who is set to be a free agent on March 18, locking up Jason, at age-32, is a good way to convince Devin to come back. It also shows the Patriots' intentions of wanting to keep intact a very deep, elite cornerback group they had last season, which included Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, McCourty, Jonathan Jones, and Joejuan Williams. All of those players will now be returning for the 2020 season.

McCourty struggled to stay on the field in the backend of the 2019 season because of a lingering groin injury, which caused him to miss four games during the second half of the regular season and the Patriots' lone playoff game. He announced in January that he underwent groin surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joejuan Williams Doesn't Like How Alma Mater is Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

Vanderbilt is giving their students three days to get off campus. Joejuan Willians doesn't like that.

Devon Clements

All Signs Point Towards Buccaneers 'Going All In' on Tom Brady

Another report on Wednesday shows yet another sign that Tampa Bay is intent on getting Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

samspammer

5 Wide Receivers Patriots Could Target in Free Agency

A list of five wide receivers the Patriots could potentially target in free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Hire Ex-Browns Assistant GM Eliot Wolf as Consultant

New England adds some experience to their personnel department ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Rob Gronkowski Close to Finalizing Deal with WWE

Gronkowski is close to making a comeback to professional sports. But this time he won't be playing football.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Dolphins Submit Rule Proposal to Eliminate Loophole Used by Patriots, Titans Last Season

The Dolphins don't want to become a victim of this loophole when they face clock-killing Bill Belichick in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Great article by Warren Sharp about the Patriots and how they acquire so many compensatory draft picks.

Max McAuliffe

Harrison Bryant would be an interesting target for the Patriots. He would be attainable with all the new compensatory picks acquired.

Max McAuliffe

Lions Hire Former Patriot Ty Warren as Coaching Assistant

Matt Patricia continues to fill his staff with former Patriots players.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Awarded League-High 4 Compensatory Picks For 2020 NFL Draft

New England makes out on the compensatory formula once again.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe