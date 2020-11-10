SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Patriots Place TE Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' tight end room just got even thinner. 

New England is placing rookie tight end Dalton Keene on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

The 2020 third-round pick played in just one game this season, recording one catch for eight yards. 

As if the Patriots' tight end woes weren't bad enough, Keene's designation to injured reserve means that the only experienced tight end on the 53-man roster is Ryan Izzo. Devin Asiasi, who was also drafted in the third round by the Patriots this year, was placed on injured reserve recently as well. 

To help fill the void at tight end, New England had claimed former Cardinals tight end Jordan Thomas off of waivers on Monday. The team also signed David Wells and Dylan Cantrell to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

The six-time Super Bowl champions already had the worst tight end room in the NFL. This latest news cements that claim. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Stephon Gilmore To Miss Second Straight Game Monday Night vs. Jets

Gilmore has been listed on the injury report with a knee issue.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 30-27 Win Over Jets

The Patriots climb to 3-5 and the Jets fall to 0-9.

Devon Clements

Saturday's Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The Patriots have a long list of players questionable for Monday night's game.

Devon Clements

by

TMiller60

Patriots' Week 9 Inactive List and What It Means

The Patriots will be without their top cornerback against the 0-8 Jets.

Devon Clements

Patriots Add Players to Game Day Roster

https://twitter.com/devclemnfl/status/1325931423858110465?s=21

Devon Clements

The Takeaway in Week 9: What’s Left To Take Away From the Jets?

The Patriots don't need to single out one of New York's offensive players in order to succeed Monday night.

Aryanna Prasad

3 Players To Watch in Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup vs. Jets

Three Patriots players to watch in Monday's Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets.

Max McAuliffe

3 Matchups to Watch in Patriots' Week 9 Game vs. Jets

A battle between the AFC East's bottom two teams could come down to several matchups up front

Sam Connon

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 9 Patriots Edition

A matchup against the lowly Jets could mean good things for some Patriots in fantasy this week

Sam Connon

3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 9 Game vs. Jets

The Patriots are slated to take on the division-rival Jets Monday night.

Sarah Jacobs