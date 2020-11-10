Report: Patriots Place TE Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots' tight end room just got even thinner.

New England is placing rookie tight end Dalton Keene on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The 2020 third-round pick played in just one game this season, recording one catch for eight yards.

As if the Patriots' tight end woes weren't bad enough, Keene's designation to injured reserve means that the only experienced tight end on the 53-man roster is Ryan Izzo. Devin Asiasi, who was also drafted in the third round by the Patriots this year, was placed on injured reserve recently as well.

To help fill the void at tight end, New England had claimed former Cardinals tight end Jordan Thomas off of waivers on Monday. The team also signed David Wells and Dylan Cantrell to their practice squad on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The six-time Super Bowl champions already had the worst tight end room in the NFL. This latest news cements that claim.

