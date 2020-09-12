SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots Promote K Nick Folk, DT Xavier Williams, Place WR Gunner Olszewski on IR

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots announce that they have promoted kicker Nick Folk and defensive tackle Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster and have placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. They have also signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad. 

After undergoing roster cuts last weekend, the Patriots did not have a kicker on their 53-man roster. Instead, they signed both Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser to their practice squad, presumably extending their kicker competition another week. It appears that Folk has won the competition for the time being since he was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of New England's season opener against the Miami Dolphins. 

Williams was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 23. He is a five-year veteran that spent three years with the Arizona Cardinals and the last two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 44 regular season games, started six games, and recorded 83 tackles, three sacks and three forces fumbles. Last season, Williams registered eight tackles and one forced fumble in five regular season games. With New England only having Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Byron Cowart as the active players at defensive tackle, and Beau Allen having been placed on injured reserve, they are adding Williams to the game day roster to add some more depth to that position. 

Olszewski had already been ruled out of the Patriots' Week 1 game due to a foot injury. It appears his injury will take some time to fully heal, which is why he will now be sidelined until Week 4, which is when New England takes on the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Players to Watch in Patriots' Week 1 Game vs. Dolphins

Which three Patriots' players should you key in on most in this week one matchup against the Miami Dolphins?

Max McAuliffe

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 1 Patriots Edition

New England has a few intriguing fantasy matchups in their season opener.

Sam Connon

Report: Patriots Give CB Stephon Gilmore Raise for 2020 Season

Gilmore has two years left on his contract with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Injury Report: Gunner Olszewski Listed as Out for Patriots' Season Opener

The Patriots have a total of two players listed out for Sunday's game.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

'How Can I lose?': A Happy, Motivated Cam Newton Is Ready for Patriots' Season Opener

"Two or three months ago, I was questioning a lot of things. Right now, as I'm looking up at Gillette and the iconic logo for the Patriots like, 'How can I lose?'"

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Podcast: Patriots 2020 Season Opener Preview

Episode 9 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition kicks off the 2020 NFL season for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Plan to Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Cajuste missed all of last season due to injury.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

What Jalen Ramsey's Contract Extension Means for Stephon Gilmore, Patriots

Gilmore we will be entering a contract year in 2021.

Devon Clements

Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore Limited in Thursday's Patriots Practice

Seven Patriots players made Thursday's injury report.

Devon Clements

Will Josh Uche Be NFL's Defensive ROY? Peter King Thinks So

Uche was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements