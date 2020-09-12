Patriots Promote K Nick Folk, DT Xavier Williams, Place WR Gunner Olszewski on IR

The New England Patriots announce that they have promoted kicker Nick Folk and defensive tackle Xavier Williams to the 53-man roster and have placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. They have also signed OL Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad.

After undergoing roster cuts last weekend, the Patriots did not have a kicker on their 53-man roster. Instead, they signed both Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser to their practice squad, presumably extending their kicker competition another week. It appears that Folk has won the competition for the time being since he was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of New England's season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Williams was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 23. He is a five-year veteran that spent three years with the Arizona Cardinals and the last two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 44 regular season games, started six games, and recorded 83 tackles, three sacks and three forces fumbles. Last season, Williams registered eight tackles and one forced fumble in five regular season games. With New England only having Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Byron Cowart as the active players at defensive tackle, and Beau Allen having been placed on injured reserve, they are adding Williams to the game day roster to add some more depth to that position.

Olszewski had already been ruled out of the Patriots' Week 1 game due to a foot injury. It appears his injury will take some time to fully heal, which is why he will now be sidelined until Week 4, which is when New England takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

