Where Patriots Stand in AFC Playoff Seedings After Week 16

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' playoff picture is a bit clearer now thanks to Week 16 action, which involved a 24-17 over the Buffalo Bills for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Their win didn't just clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title, it also gave them a stronger hold on a playoff bye when the postseason begins. Though they have not clinched the bye, it's in their hands to do so by winning their Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. 

Here are the AFC playoff seedings heading into Week 17:

1) Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

2) New England Patriots (12-3)

3) Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

4) Houston Texans (10-5)

5) Buffalo Bills (10-5)

6) Tennessee Titans (8-7)

In the hunt 

- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

- Oakland Raiders (7-8)

Because the Chiefs own the tiebreaker in the event that they finish with the same record as the Patriots, New England's game against the Dolphins in the regular season finale is a must-win at Gillette Stadium. Doing such would give the Patriots a better record than Kansas City, and would giving their banged-up squad a much-needed week of rest. 

In the event that New England doesn't win their game against Miami on Sunday, they would switch places with the Chiefs and be the no. 3 seed. If that happened, then the Patriots would likely face either the Titans or Steelers in the wild-card round. 

With key players like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Marcus Cannon, and Jason McCourty dealing with injuries, it's imperative that they get a week of rest this late in the season if they want to make an extended playoff run. That's why Bill Belichick and company are treating next Sunday as a playoff game. 

