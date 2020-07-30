Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA QB Brian Lewerke

The New England Patriots have re-signed another undrafted rookie.

Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, who was signed by the Patriots after this year's draft and was cut this past weekend, has re-signed with the team, according to Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal.

With six Patriots players opting-out of the 2020 season, New England was surely going to fill their vacant spots with bodies ahead of training camp. That's why they re-signed wide receiver Will Hastings on Monday after fullback Dan Vitale opted out and signed Brian Lewerke Wednesday evening.

It is a bit of a surprise that the team signed Lewerke, however. Of the two UDFA quarterbacks they signed this offseason, the other being J'Mar Smith, Smith seemed like the more gifted passer and could have potentially wound up on the practice squad if he didn't make the 53-man roster. Lewerke re-signing with the team doesn't completely eliminate Smith also re-signing with them, but it does make it less likely given the need to add talent at other positions.

After trimming their roster down to 80 over the weekend, having six players opt-out thus far and re-signing two players, the team now sits with 76 players on their roster. That means there is room for the team to sign four more players, assuming they want to cap their roster at 80 going into training camp.