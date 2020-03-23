Report: Patriots Release Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

The New England Patriots have released veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

This is an unfortunate but necessary move for the Patriots. Releasing Stephen Gostkowski - who had hip surgery this past season and missed 13 games including the playoffs - saves New England $2.6 million towards the salary cap, per BSJ's Miguel Benzan, which is much needed cap relief for a team still trying to add players in free agency.

Gostkowski is the Patriots' all-time leader in points scored (1,775). He has been with New England since 2006, which is when the team and future hall of fame kicker Adam Vinatieri parted ways.

The long-tenured Patriot is added to a long list of key veterans New England has lost this offseason to free agency. They've now lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts, Danny Shelton, Nate Ebner, Ted Karras, Tom Brady, and Gostkowski. However, they have added wide receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive tackle Beau Allen, fullback Danny Vitale, safety Adrian Phillips, quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Brandon Copeland and safety Cody Davis to the roster since free agency began last Wednesday.

Time will tell what the added cap relief can get the Patriots for weapons.