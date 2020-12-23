New England Patriots' Week 15 Report Card

In a game that the New England Patriots had to win, for reasons that every Patriots' fan is likely well aware of by now, they played more or less the same wretched football we saw in many of their losses this season. The implications, of course, were a shot at the 2020 NFL postseason.

However, New England's playoff hopes were put to rest by an understaffed Miami Dolphins team in a 22-12 final score.

With plenty of blame to go around for this sputtering, now 6-8 Patriots team (now 2-6 on the road), let's dive into where those issues are stemming from, specifically the ones we saw versus the Dolphins.

Quarterback: C

Cam Newton had a better game than we had seen in some instances recently. However, the consistency in his throws just isn't there, both when talking about placement and timing. Newton had opportunities to make big plays in the game, yet he just couldn't execute and see them quick enough.

A lot of the quarterback issues from him are in relation to timing. This is also one area in which Jarrett Stidham could provide a different change of pace. However, the receiving core and scheme around Newton just isn't strong enough to help overcome his struggles on throws.

Yes, Newton is not a top 10 quarterback. I don't think that's news to anyone. Yet, with improved, more consistent mechanics, a stronger skill group, and an offense more tailored towards Newton's strengths, you could certainly see a whole lot of improvement with a full offseason, training camp, etc. That is, of course, assuming that Newton is back with the team.

Running Back: B+

Sony Michel will earn a B+ for a great performance as he returned to his former role of lead back. Michel started to show flashes of the burst the Patriots saw when drafting him out of Georgia in 2018. Although Michel has certainly had his struggles over the last two seasons, a lot of injuries getting in the way as well, he showed yesterday that the combination of him and Damien Harris going forward can be a strong one-two punch. He would finish with 74 yards on the ground on 10 carries, good for 7.4 yards per carry.

Additionally, James White would add some value in the passing game. He would snag four catches for 52 yards. He caught every ball that came his way and averaged 13 yards per reception.

Wide Receiver: B

The wide receivers were actually able to turn in some encouraging tape and stats moving forward. Jakobi Meyers had a fantastic day, working against two of the league's best corners in Byron Jones and in (potential DPOY candidate) Xavien Howard. He hauled in seven catches for 111 yards on 10 targets. He would have another big play that he would lose a fumble on. If there was better ball placement on the throw, Meyers could have even had a big touchdown, opposed to a middle of the field fumble.

N'Keal Harry wouldn't do much on the stat sheet, only hauling in one grab for 12 yards. Except, he would appear to show a few flashes downfield getting open. He should expect a good target share going forward as it will be important for him to end this season strong.

Damiere Byrd would also have a rather quiet day on the stat sheet, taking in three passes for 24 yards. However, much like Harry and Meyers, he did a fine job of finding separation and getting open in this contest.

Tight End: B-

Dalton Keene hauled in his first catch of the year. He then proceeded to fumble on his only catch of the year, seemingly a fitting way for this New England rookie tight end class to break onto the stat sheet.

Besides the catastrophic development of a rookie tight end actually being thrown to and registering a catch on the stat sheet, Devin Asiasi had another good game blocking. He would also register a target on a play that was specifically designed to have him get yards after the catch. He would not haul that pass in.

Look for the tight end position to be more involved down the stretch. Asiasi could register his first catch over the next two weeks. I don't want to get carried away, but, if the Patriots are to enter the red zone at some point over the next two weeks, we could even see a rookie tight end touchdown.

Let's focus on one thing at a time here first, and get Asiasi a catch though.

Offensive Line: B-

Justin Herron was a guy I mentioned could possibly start going into the game. Herron would get the start over Jermaine Eluemunor, with both having ankle injuries, Eluemunor's being more severe. Herron would take the duties at left tackle, where he would have his struggles throughout the contest. It was his pass protection that was the area of concern, and him protecting Newton's blindside was a little bit of a liability. While it is his first start and growing pains are to be expected, he would allow a sack and two pressures on Newton, struggling to protect the edge on his quarterback's backside. Herron will need to focus on his pass protection going forward in development.

The offensive line as a whole held up okay. Shaq Mason and Herron would account for the only two allowed sacks on Newton. However, Newton was certainly pressured and hurried at times during the game. Center David Andrews, while not allowing a sack, would give up a slew of hurries and pressures up the middle. With both pressure on Newton's blindside and struggles directly under center, that can be tough for a quarterback who has really struggled to set his feet and throw with defenders closing in on him. Additionally, Andrews would leave the game late, citing a calf injury. The injury appeared to be suffered on the second to last offensive drive of the game, which still doesn't explain the struggles he had earlier in the day.

Torn on the final grade for this group between a C+ and B-, good reps in the run game and opening holes for Michel earned this group a B-. Overall, a rather average offensive line performance from what is normally a stellar group in comparison to the rest of the league.

Defensive Line: F

While Adam Butler had a nice day on that stat sheet (sack, numerous pressures and run stops), the day this group had was much like the night they had in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. Both times, they were both outplayed and outcoached in this segment of the game. The Miami offensive line, which is not exactly a group to write home about, took this group down behind the shed in the run game.

The line couldn't get off blocks, they were also outnumbered several times in the game as well. The running scheme by the Dolphins worked like a charm, just like Sean McVay's did the week prior. Two different schemes, attacking the same weak defensive line of the Patriots. Miami rushed for 250 total yards.

This front seven is simply not currently equipped to stop the run.

Linebackers: C-

Terez Hall would lead the entire team in tackles on Sunday, finishing with 12 solo tackles. Not to dig into Hall, but generally, Hall leading the defense is a bad sign for others. Guys like Hall and Kyle Dugger would be some of the most consistent in stopping the run on Sunday, which is especially an indictment on the poor defensive line play.

Chase Winovich would have a very quiet game. Winovich has seemingly struggled to make much noise in games that have heavy rushing attacks.

Josh Uche and Shilique Calhoun would both do fine. Uche would register some pressures and hurries, while Calhoun would register some run stops. Uche is the much bigger priority, but both should get some more playing time down the stretch.

It's also worth noting that Ja'Whaun Bentley would leave the game in the first quarter. His absence definitely had an impact on the run game, and Hall undoubtably stacked up some tackles that Bentley would have likely made in his place.

Secondary: B

The big storyline is obviously the Stephon Gilmore injury. He will be out for the season, getting surgery on his partially torn quad. The news coming on Monday of a partially torn quad was actually somewhat of a relief, as initial reports indicated he could have re-aggravated the knee injury that he suffered from earlier in the year.

That would have been a detrimental blow to Gilmore's value, as he would be entering his contract year in 2021 as a cornerback over 30 years old with an existing knee problem that could flare up at any second. That would have tanked any potential trade value or hopes of him getting another big money extension. That would have been big, as it is now increasingly likely that the Patriots could look to move on from him in 2021.

Besides that big news, J.C. Jackson would haul in yet another interception, this one ending a long drive to the endzone by Tua Tagovailoa. Belichick still found a way to confuse Tagovailoa on several occasions, leading to that run-heavy offense in the second half.

The secondary would hold up well as a whole. Myles Bryant continues to get more playing time and improve. Bryant has been developing and could be another good UDFA find for the secondary, much like Jonathan Jones, Jackson, and others. With Gilmore now out for good, Bryant should register even more playing time.

Special teams: A

Jake Bailey sealed his ticket to the Pro Bowl on Sunday. With another strong game, he has really transformed into one of the best in the league at his position. Matthew Slater would also join him in Pro Bowl honors. The combination of Bailey, Slater, and Justin Bethel is unfair to opposing special teams units.

Nick Folk would also have a strong day, going 4-for-4 with a long of 45. He is deserving of a contract extension for 2021.