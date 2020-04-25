PatriotMaven
Patriots Draft Kicker Justin Rohrwasser in Fifth Round

Devon Clements

With the 159th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected kicker Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall. 

Rohrwasser - at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds - was not one of the top prospects at his position this year. But the Patriots obviously like him enough to pick him No. 159, making him the first kicker off the board in the draft. 

Last season at Marshall, Rohrwasser kicked with 85% accuracy on field goals (18-fo-21). He was 4-of-5 from 20-29 yards, 7-of-8 from 30-39 yards, 5-of-6 from 40-49 yards, and 2-of-2 from 50+ yards. 

With Stephen Gostkowski being released this offseason, New England was in the market for a new starting kicker. Rohrwasser will be the frontrunner for that job this summer since there are no other kickers on the roster. 

