Report: Patriots Sign WR Damiere Byrd to One-Year Deal

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

The Patriots decide to make their first free-agent acquisition of the offseason on a burner. Byrd, who ran a 4.28 40 at his pro day back in 2015, had his most productive season to-date in the NFL last season with the Cardinals. He had 32 receptions for 359 yards and one touchdown. 

New England's receiver room now consists of Byrd, Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. 

