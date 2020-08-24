SI.com
Patriots Sign K Nick Folk, Rookie DT Michael Bennett

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots announced two signings Monday. They re-signed veteran kicker Nick Folk and also signed rookie defensive tackle Michael Bennett out of Georgia. 

Justin Rohrwasser - a fifth-round draft pick for the Patriots this year - was expected to be the team's primary kicker since there was no one else on the roster to compete with him. Rohrwasser was seen kicking just twice over the past week at training camp according to reporters on-scene, and Folk's presence on the roster may mean the coaching staff isn't pleased with Rohrwasser's production thus far.

Last season, Folk - 35 - played in seven games for the six-time Super Bowl champions. During those games he made 14 of a possible 17 field goal attempts (82.4 percent).

Bennett, and undrafted rookie, played four years of college ball at Georgia, and over that timeframe recorded 47 tackles and two passes defended in 46 total games. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder started in six games last year for the Bulldogs and recorded 23 tackles in 13 total games last season. 

With the defensive tackle position already lacking depth for New England, paired with Beau Allen missing several practices over the past week, the Patriots needed to bring in some more bodies on the defensive interior, which explains the Bennett signing. 

