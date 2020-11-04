SI.com
Report: Patriots Sign WR Donte Moncrief To Practice Squad

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have added another pass-catcher to their locker room, this one with a little more experience. 

The Patriots have signed veteran wideout Donte Moncrief to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

After being drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Moncrief's tenure with the Colts ended after four seasons. From there he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, and played for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He has accumulated 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 77 games. 

Moncrief is the second wide receiver the Patriots have added this week. On Tuesday, New England traded a seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for receiver Isaiah Ford. 

Moncrief will join Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson on the practice squad.

