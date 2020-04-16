PatriotMaven
Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, according to the team's official report. The terms of the deal were not reported. 

At the end of last August the Ravens traded Eluemunor and a 6th round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a fourth round pick. He only got to play 3% of the team's offensive snaps last season, and 8% on special teams. On March 16, New England placed an original-round tender on Eluemunor. That means if a team other than the Patriots had signed Eluemunor they would have had to give the Patriots a 5th round pick. 

With the offensive line lacking depth as a unit, signing Eluemunor adds one more piece to that puzzle. But they will likely acquire another lineman either through the draft or from the free agent pool before (if) camp begins this summer. The former scenario seems like the likeliest scenario, as the six-time Super Bowl champions have 12 draft picks to work with next week in the NFL Draft. 

