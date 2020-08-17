Patriots Sign Three Players on Monday

The New England Patriots have officially signed tight ends Alex Ellis and Paul Butler and offensive lineman Ben Braden, according to the team.

Braden entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that was signed by the New York Jets in May of 2017. He was on the Jets' practice squad for a majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but was removed from the practice squad in September of 2019. From there he joined the Green Bay Packers' practice squad for about a month before rejoining the Jets. New York cut Braden on Aug. 4. He played in three total regular season games during his time with the Jets.

Butler also began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Oakland Raiders. The Detroit Lions signed Butler from the Raiders' practice squad to a reserve/future contract in December of 2019. After spending time on the now-Las Vegas Raiders' roster this offseason, he was cut on Aug. 4.

Ellis has been in the league since 2016, and between now and then has been on five different rosters, which included the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Chiefs and Eagles. He has played in 11 regular season games in his career and has recorded three receptions for 11 yards.

After releasing wideout Quincy Adeboyejo Saturday, the Patriots had 76 players on their roster before the signings of the three aforementioned players.

Between offseason turnover, opt outs and a sudden retirement, New England could use a few depth pieces at tight end and on the offensive line.