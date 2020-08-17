SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots Sign Three Players on Monday

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have officially signed tight ends Alex Ellis and Paul Butler and offensive lineman Ben Braden, according to the team. 

Braden entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that was signed by the New York Jets in May of 2017. He was on the Jets' practice squad for a majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but was removed from the practice squad in September of 2019. From there he joined the Green Bay Packers' practice squad for about a month before rejoining the Jets. New York cut Braden on Aug. 4. He played in three total regular season games during his time with the Jets.

Butler also began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Oakland Raiders. The Detroit Lions signed Butler from the Raiders' practice squad to a reserve/future contract in December of 2019. After spending time on the now-Las Vegas Raiders' roster this offseason, he was cut on Aug. 4.

Ellis has been in the league since 2016, and between now and then has been on five different rosters, which included the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Chiefs and Eagles. He has played in 11 regular season games in his career and has recorded three receptions for 11 yards.

After releasing wideout Quincy Adeboyejo Saturday, the Patriots had 76 players on their roster before the signings of the three aforementioned players. 

Between offseason turnover, opt outs and a sudden retirement, New England could use a few depth pieces at tight end and on the offensive line. 

 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Things Cam Newton Can Do to Win Patriots' Starting Quarterback Job

It won't be easy, but there are several things Newton can show over the next couple weeks to prove he should be the Patriots' Week 1 starter.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

2020 New England Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0

Let's take a look at the latest installment of PatriotMaven's roster projection as padded practices begin in Foxboro.

Max McAuliffe

Bill Belichick Explains Struggle of Evaluating Situational Football Without Preseason, Joint Practices

Trying to evaluate how players perform in specific situations became that much harder due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Bring in Four Players for Tryouts

New England has a few roster spots to fill before they reach 80.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Adeboyejo was signed to the Patriots practice squad last November.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Here's What Bill Belichick Has to Say About Patriots' Fine for Videotaping Scandal

Belichick is putting the harsh punishment in the rear-view mirror as the 2020 season is underway.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Bill Belichick Gives Evaluation of Cam Newton After Phase 1 of Training Camp

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick kept his praise for former MVP award-winner Cam Newton brief at Fridays press conference

Sam Connon

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick: Rookies Are in 'Turbulent Water'

Despite there being large roles for many of the Patriots rookies this year, expectations should be limited given the odd circumstances due to COVID-19.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Analyzing Contract Details of Lamar Miller's Deal With Patriots

The Patriots got themselves a low-risk investment with Miller.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Lawerence Guy speaks on Demarcus Covington

https://www.patspulpit.com/platform/amp/2020/8/11/21363583/lawrence-guy-demarcus-covington-unique-perspective-patriots-defensive-line?__twitter_impression=true&utm_campaign=berndbuchmasser&utm_content=chorus&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

Max McAuliffe