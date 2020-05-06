PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Sign Second-Round Pick Josh Uche to Four-Year Deal

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed their first rookie from the 2020 draft class. 

New England has signed former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche to a four-year deal, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who was told by Uche's agent, Drew Rosenhaus. 

The deal is worth 5.389 million, with a $1.48 million signing bonus, according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Uche is not only the first rookie to agree to a deal with the Patriots from the 2020 draft class, but he is also the highest 2020 draft pick to sign with an NFL team to-date. 

The Michigan product being the first from New England's draft class to sign a deal despite not being the highest draft pick by them should tell you how they feel about Uche. His athleticism and versatility have labeled him as a "second-day star" by some evaluators, which is great for a Patriots team that lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts this offseason and needed to address the linebacking corps in the draft. 

Uche will likely have a large role in his rookie season because of the need for help on the edge. His pass-rush capabilities and his ability to play off the ball have earned him comparisons to Van Noy, which gives you an idea of what you should expect from the rookie in the coming seasons. 

If Uche lives up to the hype, then he will be a tremendous value based on his rookie deal. 

