Patriots Waive Undrafted Rookie WR Will Hastings

The New England Patriots have waived undrafted rookie wideout Will Hastings, according to the team.

Hastings was expected to have a leg up on the other newly-added receivers on the Patriots roster due to his rapport with Jarrett Stidham from their time at Auburn. However, the signing and emergence of veteran quarterback Cam Newton, along with Stidham's hip injury and a lack of performance by Hastings due to injury has Hastings being waived following the final training camp practice of the season in Foxboro.

In 28 games at Auburn, Hastings had 56 receptions for 845 yards and six touchdowns.