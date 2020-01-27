Patriots No Longer in Jeopardy of Losing Monti Ossenfort

The lone member of the New England Patriots' coaching staff or front-office that was still in jeopardy of taking a job elsewhere in 2020 seems to be staying put.

On Monday, it was reported that the Browns hired Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Adam Berry to be their new general manager and executive Vice President of Football Operations. Berry becomes the youngest GM in the NFL at 32 years of age.

For Patriots fans - the news out of Cleveland is very good news. Why? Because the Browns chose the one GM candidate that did not currently have a job with the Patriots.

New England's director of college scouting, Monti Ossenfort, interviewed for Cleveland's GM job over a week ago. Once Vikings assistant GM George Paton withdrew his name from consideration for the job, that left Ossenfort and Berry as the last two candidates the Browns would choose to be their new GM. In the end, Cleveland chose the latter.

Three weeks after the Patriots' season came to an end, the coaching staff has lost two members and gained two members. Their front-office has stayed intact.

Heading into their offseason, New England knew Josh McDaniels was a hot head-coaching candidate. However, fast forward to now, and McDaniels remains the Patriots' offensive coordinator, while former special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge is the new head coach of the Giants, bringing defensive line coach Bret Bielema with him to the Big Apple. Then, the team hired former practice squad player Vinnie Sunseri and former Rams assistant OC Jedd Fisch to their coaching staff. Sunseri joined the staff in a support role, and Fisch's role is still unknown.

With Ossenfort and director of player personnel Nick Caserio (for now) staying put in New England, the Patriots are at full strength and have already begun preparations for free agency and the NFL draft.