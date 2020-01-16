PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Work Out CFL CB Tre Roberson

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have brought in Canadian Football League cornerback Tre Roberson for a workout, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

After going through collegiate ball at Illinois State as a quarterback, Roberson was signed to the Vikings in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. After being waived by Minnesota in September of 2017, Roberson took a year off from football and signed with the Calgary Stampede of the CFL in May of 2018. The Stampede won the Grey Cup championship in Roberson's first season with the team. 

