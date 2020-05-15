PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Jake Burt

Devon Clements

  • Position: tight end
  • Hometown: Lynnfield, MA
  • College: Boston College

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 260 pounds
  • Arms: N/A
  • Hands: N/A

Combine Results

  • N/A

The New England Patriots were able to snag a local product when they signed Jake Burt. 

Burt grew up in Massachusetts and went to St. Johns Prep in Danvers. While the ability is there for Burt, injuries and a lack of production in college caused him to go undrafted this year out of Boston College. 

Burt suffered a season-ending injury in 2016, and in 2017 he was a backup, mustering up just one catch for five yards. However, in 2018 he was able to carve out a more consistent role for himself in head coach Steve Addazio's offense at BC. Because he is a solid run-blocker and BC ran the ball frequently, Burt was featured in many of the Eagles' jumbo formations, and a more frequent presence on the field helped him see an uptick in his receiving numbers in 2018 (six receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown). 2019 was in best collegiate season to-date. He played in 11 games, catching 15 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. 

Overall, Burt was underutilized in the passing game despite his athleticism, which in part had to do with BC's offensive scheme. Burt is surprisingly quick, has good hands and good speed in the open field. 

Trying to make the 53-man roster in New England will be tough for Burt. With Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo already on the roster heading into the draft, and Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene being drafted by the Patriots, Burt is immediately on the roster bubble heading into training camp this summer. 

Because Asiasi and Keene can both be effective as run-blockers and pass-catchers, that means LaCosse and Izzo - who have not proven to be effective in New England - could very well be roster cuts come the end of August. That doesn't bode well for Burt, who has no experience in the Patriots' system. However, if he is able to show that he can be an exceptional blocker as well as a pass-catcher at the next level, the six-time Super Bowl champions may be able to find a spot for him on the regular season roster. But it's more likely that he will just be a preseason body. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marqise Lee Ready for Comeback With Patriots

Despite injuries that have kept him off the field the last two seasons, Lee is optimistic about his future in New England.

Sarah Jacobs

Patriots’ Scouting Tree Resonates Throughout the NFL Landscape

If you thought Belichick's coaching tree was big, wait until you see how many executives have sprung from the scouting department of the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots Considered Signing LB Clay Matthews Ahead of Draft

New England contemplated adding another veteran to their linebacking corps ahead of the 2020 Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

James White ranked RB35 in fantasy football rankings

Max McAuliffe

The Many Ways to Project How Jarrett Stidham Will Perform in 2020

The many ways to predict how 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will perform as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2020.

Chris Mitchell

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Jeff Thomas

The Patriots were able to sign one of the most controversial players from the undrafted free agent pool this year.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Who Is Best Quarterback in AFC East in 2020?

With Tom Brady no longer being the president of the AFC East quarterback club, who will now take the reigns in the division?

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Focusing on More Than Football During Pandemic

The Patriots Organization has focused on providing aid to those most effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Jacobs

Scouting report on Damiere Byrd states that he can be starting slot

Max McAuliffe

A Close Look At Guaranteed Money Given to Patriots' Undrafted Rookie Class

What does the guaranteed money tell us about the chances of this year's Patriots undrafted rookies making the 53-man roster?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe