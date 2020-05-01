NFL Rumors: Patriots Like Jarrett Stidham More Than They Liked Jimmy Garoppolo

Here's another pro-Jarrett Stidham post.

Doug Kyed of NESN was asked via a mailbag question to help New England Patriots fans better understand the Patriots' quarterback situation. Kyed gave some perspective as to how the at least one member of the organization of the team feels about Stidham, and did so by comparing him to a former Patriot:

Here’s what I wrote after the NFL Scouting Combine: “What we do know is that (Jarrett) Stidham would be a better choice next season than overdrafting a player like Jordan Love or Jacob Eason when no one knows if they’ll even be better than Stidham long term.” I stand by that. Here’s another nugget: I was told after the draft that the Patriots like Stidham more than they liked Jimmy Garoppolo. And I know what you’re thinking: “typical Patriots spin.” That ain’t it. This isn’t coming from someone who stands to gain anything by pumping up the Patriots.

After being a second round draft pick and sitting behind Tom Brady for three seasons, Jimmy Garoppolo was traded in 2017 to the 49ers, who wanted him to be their franchise quarterback. Last season - which was Garoppolo's first full season as San Francisco's starter - Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

At this point, if you're still wondering why the Patriots haven't added someone to the roster to compete with Stidham for the starting quarterback job this summer, then you haven't been paying attention.