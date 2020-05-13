Report: WR Mohamed Sanu Has Begun Rehabbing Post-Ankle Surgery

Earlier this offseason, New England Patriots wideout Mohamed Sanu reportedly underwent ankle surgery after his ankle failed to heal following the 2019 season.

He now reportedly no longer has a boot around that ankle.

The veteran receiver has begun to rehab his ankle post-surgery, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi.

After a breakout performance in his second game with the Patriots, in which he caught 10 balls against the Ravens in Week 9 of last season, it took another five games for Sanu to record another 10 catches. The belief was that Sanu was having a hard time grasping the offense and that he may be struggling because of his age. It turns out, the veteran was fighting throughout a lot of pain during the second half of the season and never healed from his ankle injury that he suffered in early November.

The Patriots needs their receivers to be up to speed with the offense and fully healthy in 2020 if they want to get the best out of second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, which is why it is promising to hear that Sanu's progress post-surgery seems to be going as planned. Sanu, N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman are the projecting starting receivers for New England in 2020.

Sanu is entering the final year of his five-year, $32.5 million contract. He is on the books for a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020, and will also have a cap hit of the same amount.