PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: WR Mohamed Sanu Has Begun Rehabbing Post-Ankle Surgery

Devon Clements

Earlier this offseason, New England Patriots wideout Mohamed Sanu reportedly underwent ankle surgery after his ankle failed to heal following the 2019 season. 

He now reportedly no longer has a boot around that ankle. 

The veteran receiver has begun to rehab his ankle post-surgery, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi. 

After a breakout performance in his second game with the Patriots, in which he caught 10 balls against the Ravens in Week 9 of last season, it took another five games for Sanu to record another 10 catches. The belief was that Sanu was having a hard time grasping the offense and that he may be struggling because of his age. It turns out, the veteran was fighting throughout a lot of pain during the second half of the season and never healed from his ankle injury that he suffered in early November.

The Patriots needs their receivers to be up to speed with the offense and fully healthy in 2020 if they want to get the best out of second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, which is why it is promising to hear that Sanu's progress post-surgery seems to be going as planned. Sanu, N'Keal Harry and Julian Edelman are the projecting starting receivers for New England in 2020. 

Sanu is entering the final year of his five-year, $32.5 million contract. He is on the books for a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020, and will also have a cap hit of the same amount. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ Scouting Tree Resonates Throughout the NFL Landscape

If you thought Belichick's coaching tree was big, wait until you see how many executives have sprung from the scouting department of the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Must Create Cap Room to Sign 2020 Draft Pick Kyle Dugger

New England doesn't have enough money right now to sign their first draft pick from their 2020 draft class.

Devon Clements

by

Chris Mitchell

Someway, Somehow Antonio Brown Has Odds For Appearing in MNF Booth

They aren't strong odds, but he's still on Vegas' list.

Devon Clements

Report: Jets Close to Signing Former Patriots Cornerback Logan Ryan

Ryan played with the Patriots from 2013-16.

Devon Clements

Video: Kyle Dugger breakdown

Max McAuliffe

by

Chris Mitchell

Tom Brady Denies Having 'Deteriorating Relationship' With Josh McDaniels

"Please be more responsible with reporting."

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was an undrafted rookie that was signed by the Patriots following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Richard Seymour Voted as Patriots Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee

Seymour beat out former head coach Bill Parcells and linebacker Mike Vrabel for the honors.

Devon Clements

by

Chris Mitchell

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels Had ‘Deteriorating’ Relationship

Things were apparently not swell between Tom Brady and Patriots offense coordinator Josh McDaniels as the years went on in Foxboro.

Devon Clements

by

Chris Mitchell

Stephon Gilmore, Chandler Jones Crack Bottom 26 of PFF's Top 101 of 2010s

One current Patriot and a former one make the bottom part of PFF's All-Decade team of the 2010s.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe