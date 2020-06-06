PatriotMaven
Report: Jarrett Stidham 'Has Been a Catalyst' For Throwing Sessions With Teammates

Devon Clements

Though it is still uncertain who will lead the New England Patriots' offense at quarterback next season, we do know who has been leading the skill positions this offseason during workouts: Jarrett Stidham. 

Stidham and six other players - which includes Brian Hoyer, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski - have been meeting at a private football field to conduct throwing sessions recently, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Stidham has been the reported "catalyst" for these throwing sessions as well. 

On a recent day in Massachusetts, Stidham and a group of six teammates gathered at a private football field for their work, which focused intently on following social distancing guidelines.

Stidham has been a catalyst for the throwing sessions, sources said, which reflects a show of leadership as the Patriots transition from 19 seasons with Brady as the starting quarterback. Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Auburn, also has been visible in the New England community, as he and wife Kennedy donated 1,000 meals to children and families at a local YMCA in May.

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer has been present at the throwing sessions, along with wide receivers Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski, among a few others who have been in town during the coronavirus pandemic.

With Tom Brady no longer a Patriot, there is a lot of pressure on Stidham to perform well when/if he becomes the starter in New England in 2020. He will have to battle for the starting job this summer with Hoyer, who has five years of experience in the Patriots' system. Stidham did outperform Hoyer last preseason, which led to Hoyer being cut ahead of the regular season. But if Stidham takes a step back this year and doesn't look prepared to become the starter, Bill Belichick will not hesitate to insert Hoyer under center, even if it's just temporarily. 

Putting in work this offseason with some of the receivers is very important for Stidham. Showing chemistry with New England's pass-catchers during the preseason will be a big factor in how productive he will be, and ultimately, if he can win the starting job. Doing these private workouts is just one of the many ways in which Stidham can be prepared to become the new face of the franchise as the Patriots enter the post-Tom Brady era.  

