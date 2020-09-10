SI.com
Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore Limited in Thursday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

Thursday's New England Patriots injury report has some good news and bad news. 

The bad news is that cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) and rookie tight end Dalton Keene (neck) were added the report, and were limited during Thursday's practice. 

The good news is that rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) upgraded to a limited practice after missing Wednesday's session, and Chase Winovich (shoulder) upgraded to full participation after being limited the day before. 

