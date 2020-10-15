Thursday's Week 6 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

Thursday has come, which means we now get to see our first real, non-projected injury report of Week 6 for the New England Patriots.

There was only one player that did not participate in Thursday's Patriots practice - Deatrich Wise Jr. The fourth-year defensive lineman's absence was not injury-related, according to the injury report.

Those limited on Thursday were defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), and starting right guard Shaq Mason (calf).

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, both who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, respectively, were activated from that list and back at Patriots practice on Thursday as well.

New England has had just two practices in the past two weeks -- with only one game played in that same span -- so it's not surprising that overall the team is very healthy heading into their rescheduled game against the Denver Broncos.

As long as players and staffers continue to test negative for COVID-19 after a nine-day span in which four players tested positive, the Patriots will be nearly at full strength when they take on the Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. That's great news for a New England team that was on the cusp of an outbreak, and had two of their best players -- Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore -- victimized by the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL