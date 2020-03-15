PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Titans Aren't Interested in Tom Brady, Want to get Deal Done With Ryan Tannehill

Devon Clements

After all the rumors and speculation regarding the Tennessee Titans' interest in Tom Brady, in the end, the interest wasn't there. 

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini Sunday morning. Instead, the team is focused on getting a deal done with Ryan Tannehill, who became their starting QB in 2019. 

Well, there you have it. A team that has a former Patriot as their head coach, a good deal of money to work with this offseason, a young, talented team and a starting QB on an expiring contract doesn't actually have interest in signing the 42-year-old QB. Is it surprising? No. Brady would have been a short term fix at quarterback for Tennessee, and it makes more sense for them to invest their money and time into Tannehill, who looks to have a bright, long future with the Titans. 

So, the only teams that remain that have a reported interest in signing Brady this offseason are the Chargers, Raiders and Buccaneers. We will see on Monday - which is when the tampering period begins for free agency - whether or not those teams have a real interest in acquiring the six-time Super Bowl champion QB.   

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I keep seeing Epenesa's name pop up in mock drafts for the Patriots. How would you feel if New England went with a pass rusher at No. 23?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New NFL CBA Ratified, Good News for Tom Brady Negotiations

The player's union has agreed to a ten year deal of labor peace with the owners of the league.

Max McAuliffe

5 Linebackers for the Patriots to Pursue in Free Agency

The Patriots will be searching for a new linebacker or two during free agency. Here are five players they could potentially pursue.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Here's What Bill Belichick Offered Tom Brady for Contract

According to the report, Brady would be making less money this year than he did in 2019 if he accepted the Patriots' new offer.

Devon Clements

by

BrohamidAli

Matthew Slater, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

New England locks up their veteran special teams standout and captain.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This PFF article is important to share about navigating the offseason. It reminds of how Belichick operates at times.

Max McAuliffe

Rob Gronkowski to Appear on Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

Gronk's buddy Mojo Rawley announcement Friday that Gronkowski will make his second WWE appearance next week.

Devon Clements

Hunter Henry was tagged today. This takes what could have been the Patriots' top free agent target off the board.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Patriots Expected to Place Second-Round Tender on DT Adam Butler

Adam Butler was an un-drafted free agent in 2017.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Free Agency Primer: Potential End of Tom Brady Era in New England Draws Nearer

Everything you need to know about the New England Patriots before the tampering period commences and free agency begins.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe