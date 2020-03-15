Report: Titans Aren't Interested in Tom Brady, Want to get Deal Done With Ryan Tannehill

After all the rumors and speculation regarding the Tennessee Titans' interest in Tom Brady, in the end, the interest wasn't there.

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini Sunday morning. Instead, the team is focused on getting a deal done with Ryan Tannehill, who became their starting QB in 2019.

Well, there you have it. A team that has a former Patriot as their head coach, a good deal of money to work with this offseason, a young, talented team and a starting QB on an expiring contract doesn't actually have interest in signing the 42-year-old QB. Is it surprising? No. Brady would have been a short term fix at quarterback for Tennessee, and it makes more sense for them to invest their money and time into Tannehill, who looks to have a bright, long future with the Titans.

So, the only teams that remain that have a reported interest in signing Brady this offseason are the Chargers, Raiders and Buccaneers. We will see on Monday - which is when the tampering period begins for free agency - whether or not those teams have a real interest in acquiring the six-time Super Bowl champion QB.