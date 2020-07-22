Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Punt Returner

After a decade of having a definitive punt returner, the New England Patriots are continuing to find a reliable person to receive punts that's not named Julian Edelman.

At 34 years old, Edelman is best used as a receiver and nothing else in order to extend his NFL career as long as possible. Because of that, the six-time Super Bowl champions turned to UDFA Gunner Olszewski in 2019 to take care of punt return duties. In eight games he managed to return 20 punts for 179 yards (9.0 yards per return). Unfortunately, his season came to a screeching halt in November after he missed two games because of ankle and hamstring injuries and was placed on injured reserve.

Now in 2020, Olszewski's roster spot isn't necessarily locked down, which makes it an open competition at punt returner.

How Pandemic Impacts Punt Returner Spot

A virtual offseason, no preseason and reduced roster sizes greatly impacts what happens at punt returner this year for New England.

COVID-19 will cause NFL teams to prefer to keep players on their roster that are healthy and experienced in their system. There won't be a spot for players that are new, inexperienced and would have had to prove themselves during the preseason in order to make the 53-man roster. This is basically describing UDFAs.

Because of this, it will be extremely difficult for players like Jeff Thomas, Isaiah Zuber and Sean Riley -- all of which were undrafted free agents signed by New England following the draft and had explosive ability as returners in college -- to make the Patriots' roster by squeezing on it as a return specialist. One should expect that a couple of those players won't even be on the roster come training camp because of the reduced roster sizes that were agreed upon between the NFL and NFLPA ahead of training camp.

Since those players are seemingly out of the running for winning the punt return starting job, that means Mohamed Sanu, Julian Edelman and Gunner Olszewski are in the running for taking over the duties again this year.

Does Olzsewski Make the Team?

As mentioned before, the Div. 2 standout is not a lock for New England's 53-man roster in 2020. With a crowded receiver room and as a player that is still transitioning from being a defensive back in college, Olszewski will continue to fight adversity in his second season in the NFL.

With Sanu, Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers returning this season, that leaves one or potentially two spots to add more pass-catchers on the roster. That means newly-added wideout Marqise Lee, Olszewski, Will Hastings (who has rapport with Jarrett Stidham and is effective in the slot) and Thomas (he is the most explosive player out of the remainder of the receivers on the roster currently) will battle it out for those final spots on the depth chart.

If Olszewski wants to make the roster this year, he has to show major improvement as a wideout. Last year, he benefitted from being part of a banged-up receiver room, which helped him make the roster along with his ability as a returner. This year won't be the same case. Because there a several more polished route runners on the team this season, my guess is that Olszewski will not make the Patriots' 53-man roster.

The Verdict

Since this season will be harder than ever for UDFAs to make a roster, my guess is that Isaiah Zuber and Sean Riley won't even be on the team come training camp, and Jeff Thomas will be designated to the practice squad at some point. Since I project Olszewski to not make the roster, I expect Mohamed Sanu to continue his role as starting punt returner, which he did after joining the Patriots mid-season in 2019. Edelman will be a reserve option in the event that Sanu gets injured.