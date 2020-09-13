SI.com
Josh Uche, Jarrett Stidham Inactive for Patriots' Season Opener

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have announced the five players that are inactive for today's season opener versus Miami: linebackers Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, and rookie tight end Dalton Keene. 

Uche is the surprise from the bunch. The rookie linebacker was not listed on the injury report this week, so him not playing in Sunday's game ,especially considering how thin they are at linebacker, is very surprising. 

Second-year wideout N'Keal Harry (shoulder), who was listed as questionable for today's game, is active. The same goes for Chase Winovich, who was limited earlier in the week with a shoulder and was listed as questionable. 

