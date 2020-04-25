Updated List of Patriots' Draft Picks After Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick did his typical damage on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. After taking Div. 2 safety Kyle Dugger with pick No. 37, the New England Patriots went linebacker, linebacker, tight end, tight end with their next four selections, respectively, with two of those requiring trades to move up in in each round to grab the player they wanted.

Those trades required New England to sacrifice some mid-round draft capital, but overall, the six-time Super Bowl champions still have a heaping of draft picks to work with heading into Day 3 of the draft.

Let's take a look at an updated list of the Patriots' draft picks with three rounds remaining:

5th Round: No. 159

6th Round: No. 195, No. 204, No. 212, No. 213

7th Round: No. 230

With four sixth rounders, it's hard to imagine Belichick will want to use all of those draft picks, especially since they already drafted five players on Day 2. Because of that, New England could either package some of their sixth or seventh rounders to get a fifth rounder or a 2021 pick.

Since linebacker and tight end having been filled by way of four Day 2 draft picks, the Patriots may focus on reserve lineman on either side of the ball - preferably on offense - and a kicker in rounds 5-7. Keep an eye on the Patriots potentially making a run for this year's top kicker prospect, which is Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship.