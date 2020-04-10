It's mock draft season, so naturally we've seen everyone - including myself - formulate their version of how the 2020 NFL Draft will play out, especially since many of us are confined to our homes and have little else to do.

Unfortunately, most of us are opinionated when it comes to believing which teams need which players, along with having our own hierarchy in terms of grading prospects, which causes our mock drafts to play out a certain way.

So what's the best way to get an unbiased, informed projection of how the draft could play out? Vegas, of course.

That's why SportsBettingDime.com formulated their version of how the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will transpire, which is "based upon the actual over/under NFL Draft props being offered by the major sportsbooks on when players will be selected, the first player to be selected at each position, and the number of players at each position to be selected in the first round." Trades were conducted in their mock draft to ensure a player was picked in his average draft position by a team with the specific need.

Here are the results of their formula:

In this mock draft they have the Patriots selecting Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray. Murray is a linebacker with great sideline-to-sideline speed, and has the ability to play at both linebacker positions, which is something Bill Belichick loves: versatility. Unlike many mock drafts that have Murray being drafted before the 23rd overall pick, Vegas' version has him falling into the lap of New England, who need a linebacker or two after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts to free agency.

What's also worth noting is that Indianapolis traded with Minnesota - who have the 22nd overall pick - in order to draft Utah State QB Jordan Love. The Colts don't have a first round pick this year since they traded it away to acquire DeForest Buckner, so they had to maneuver into Day 1 - and more specifically right in front of New England - in order to draft Love. If Indianapolis didn't make that trade, it would have been interesting to see if the Patriots would have taken Love or Murray at No. 23.