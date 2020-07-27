PatriotMaven
Report: FB Dan Vitale Opts Out for 2020 Season

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have one player so far that has opted out for the 2020 season. That player is fullback Dan Vitale. 

Agent Leigh Steinberg shared the news with USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Monday. 

Agent Leigh Steinberg confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Vitale, a fifth-year veteran who joined the Patriots as a free agent this year, is taking the leave of absence option afforded NFL players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitale and his wife, Caley, are parents to a newborn baby.

Vitale was entering camp as a competitor for the starting fullback job in New England now that James Develin had retired. But since Vitale is opting out for the 2020 season, Jakob Johnson -- who is entering his second season in the NFL as part of the league's International Pathway Program -- will seemingly win the starting fullback job, unless the team opts to bring someone else in to compete with him during training camp.

 

