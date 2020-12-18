HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Friday's Week 15 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

New England takes on the Dolphins Sunday at 1 p.m.
Author:
Publish date:

The final injury report of Week 15 is live for the New England Patriots, and as usual, it's a long one. 

Questionable 

  • DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
  • DL Byron Cowart (back)
  • Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)
  • K Nick Folk (back)
  • DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
  • RB Damien Harris (ankle) 
  • OL Justin Herron (ankle)
  • CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
  • CB Jonathan Jones (neck)
  • Shaq Mason (calf)
  • WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)
  • WR Matthew Slater (knee)
  • RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
  • RB James White (foot)

Eluemunor was the newest addition to the injury report, and was added due to an ankle injury. 

The good news is that no players have already been listed as out for Sunday's divisional game. But that doesn't mean everyone on the injury report will play against the Dolphins. 

What won't be mentioned on the injury report but is worth monitoring is Julian Edelman's status. He began practicing this week for the first time since landing on injured reserve on Nov. 1. Edelman could potentially be activated from injured reserve prior to the Week 15 game, however, he still has another two weeks to be activated before he is shut down for the season. 

If he were to be activated, it would be a big boost to an offense that has struggled through the air since Edelman was sidelined because of his knee injury. 

USATSI_15299671_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Friday's Week 15 New England Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

USATSI_15276433
PatriotMaven+

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 15 Patriots Edition

USATSI_15248592_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Wednesday's Week 15 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

USATSI_15113460_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Julian Edelman Now 'Day-to-Day' According to Bill Belichick

USATSI_15298834_168387918_lowres
News

Patriots Are Betting Underdogs Against Dolphins By Surprisingly Slim Margin

USATSI_14927313_168387918_lowres
Game Day

3 Stats To Know for Patriots' Week 15 Game vs. Dolphins

USATSI_15114680_168387918_lowres
News

Cam Newton Credits Josh McDaniels for Bailing Out Patriots 'More Times Than Not'

USATSI_15311595_168387918_lowres
News

Patriots Could Spoil Dolphins' Playoff Hopes in Week 15

USATSI_15276433_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Patriots RB Coach Gives Positive Update on Damien Harris