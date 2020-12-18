Friday's Week 15 New England Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The final injury report of Week 15 is live for the New England Patriots, and as usual, it's a long one.

Questionable

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DL Byron Cowart (back)

Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

RB James White (foot)

Eluemunor was the newest addition to the injury report, and was added due to an ankle injury.

The good news is that no players have already been listed as out for Sunday's divisional game. But that doesn't mean everyone on the injury report will play against the Dolphins.

What won't be mentioned on the injury report but is worth monitoring is Julian Edelman's status. He began practicing this week for the first time since landing on injured reserve on Nov. 1. Edelman could potentially be activated from injured reserve prior to the Week 15 game, however, he still has another two weeks to be activated before he is shut down for the season.

If he were to be activated, it would be a big boost to an offense that has struggled through the air since Edelman was sidelined because of his knee injury.