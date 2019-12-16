PatriotMaven
Where Patriots Stand in AFC Playoff Picture After Week 15

Devon Clements

A 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 puts the New England Patriots in the driver seat of their own playoff destiny. The win clinched their 11th straight playoff appearance, which extends their own NFL record. However, the reigning Super Bowl champions need to finish the regular season strong if they want to stay in the drivers seat. 

Now sitting at 11-3, New England remains at the no. 2 seed. But the coming weeks could determine whether they stay there or slide down the board. 

Here are the AFC playoff seedings entering Week 16:

1) Baltimore Ravens (12-2)

2) New England Patriots (11-3)

3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

4) Houston Texans (9-5)

5) Buffalo Bills (10-4)

6) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)

In the hunt

- Tennessee Titans (8-6)

- Indianapolis Colts (6-7 /play Monday night)

- Cleveland Browns (6-8)

- Oakland Raiders (6-8)

The Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs, and Bills have clinched a postseason appearance. The Texans have to fend off the Titans down the stretch, and the Colts could technically still make it, though it's not likely. The Steelers haven't clinched either - they need to win out to remain at the no. 6 seed. 

New England is playing in what may be the most important game of the regular season for them. They are playing host to Buffalo, who is still in the hunt for a division title this season. For the Patriots to win the AFC East this season, they need to win one of their remaining two games. Whether it be against the Bills or Dolphins, grabbing their 12th win of the season will allow New England to earn their NFL record 11th consecutive division championship (the Patriots own the common-foe tiebreaker, having beaten the Eagles and Browns this season, while the Bills lost to both). 

For the Patriots to remain at the no. 2 seed, they need to win their remaining two games of the regular season. If they lose one, they could drop down to the no. 3 seed and swap places with the Chiefs, who own the tiebreaker because of their win over New England in Week 14. While beating Miami shouldn't be an issue at Gillette Stadium in Week 17, beating the Bills will be one of New England's toughest tasks of the season. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Bills have the opportunity to make life difficult for the Patriots and they know it. Patriots need to get Harry going early and hope that the defense can deliver some big stops late game.

Mike Constantino
Mike Constantino

Playing for that 1st round bye

Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

A loss to the Bills would mess up everything for the Patriots. This is a must win game for this two seed.

