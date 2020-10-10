Patriots' Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

The New England Patriots' final injury report has been released for Week 5, which has several familiar faces and one new face on it.

The newest addition on the injury report was safety and captain Devin McCourty, who missed Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Broncos due to non-injury related purposes.

The four other players listed as questionable for the Patriots are defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf).

With Stephon Gilmore -- who tested positive for COVID-19 this past Tuesday -- potentially being unavailable for the Week 5 matchup, not having McCourty as well would be an even bigger hit to New England's secondary. Keep an eye out for any news surrounding McCourty leading up to Monday evening's game.

Butler, Edelman, Mason and Wynn were listed on the injury reports throughout the week, so it was no surprise to see them on the final injury report of the week. However, because the injury reports this week were projections due to the team cancelling practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, there's no telling where exactly those players are health-wise at this point. We won't know for sure if they are game-ready until the inactives list comes out 90 minutes before kickoff.

