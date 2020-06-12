PatriotMaven
James White Predicts Patriots Players Will Peacefully Protest

Devon Clements

Last week NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement, saying that the NFL condemns racism and the systematic oppression of black people, while also admitting they were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encouraged all to speak out and peacefully protest. This seemingly means that peacefully protesting - like Colin Kaepernick and others began to do back in 2016 for the same reason - will be permitted and not shunned by the NFL moving forward. 

Because of this, the question that is now being raised is which players will take advantage of that opportunity by raising awareness in a peaceful manner this upcoming season. New England Patriots running back James White was asked that on Thursday, and he said that he does anticipate that some of his teammates will peacefully protest, though he's not sure what exactly they will do. 

"I'm sure we will figure something out as a team," White said during a video conference with the media on Thursday. "I'm not exactly sure what that will be but I'm sure guys will peacefully protest in some type of form or fashion."

One has to think that kneeling during the national anthem would be the way to go, to not only show support for social equality, but to also show support for Kaepernick, who was the first to do it and was wrongfully exiled because of his refusal to not protest during the nation's anthem. 

Back in 2018 the NFL banned players from kneeling during the national anthem, stating that if a player did kneel during the anthem the team that player was on would be fined. The league offered alternate locations - which were in the locker room or a similar location off the field - if the a player did not want to stand for the anthem. Though they have not dismantled this rule yet in wake of the social unrest that has hit the country over the past couple weeks, one has to think it is being discussed and could happen in the near future. 

