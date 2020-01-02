PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Julian Edelman, 5 Others Listed as Questionable for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have seven players listed as questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Thursday's injury report. Those listed as questionable are Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins, Terrence Brooks, Julian Edelman, Jonathan Jones, and Jason McCourty. 

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, who was limited all week with an ankle injury, does not have an injury designation on the Patriots' final injury report. New England is locked and loaded for their game Saturday night against the Mike Vrabel-led Titans. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
QwantityMedia

Why Stephon Gilmore Will Win the Defensive Player Of The Year…

Julian Edelman Shares Encouraging Health Update Heading Into Wild Card Weekend

Devon Clements

The 33 year old receiver claims he feels better than he has in the last few weeks.

Patriots Open New Year With Perfect Practice Attendance

Devon Clements

The Patriots experience their second straight day of practice with 100% participation.

Report: Josh McDaniels Will Begin HC Interviews on Friday, Jan. 10

Devon Clements

McDaniels has interviews with the Panthers, Giants and Browns.

Report: Josh McDaniels Wouldn't Take Browns' HC Job if Josh Dorsey Was Still GM

Devon Clements

The same report suggests McDaniels would be eager to work with Baker Mayfield.

Patriots End Regular Season outside Top 5 in MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

New England drops one spot and finds themselves at no. 7 in the final MMQB Power Rankings for the 2019 season.

What Would Josh McDaniels' Staff Look Like If He Took Head-Coaching Gig?

Devon Clements

One SI insider gives us a look at what Josh McDaniels' staff would look like if he departed to take a head coaching job in the NFL.

5 Things to Know About the Patriots' Wild Card Opponent: The Tennessee Titans

Max McAuliffe

Here are some things to know about the Patriots' Wild Card opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Spiked Steve Harvey's Lego Bust on New Year's Eve

Devon Clements

Harvey didn't appreciate the iconic Gronk move on live television.

Devon Clements

Surprise, surprise; the NFL hasn't found any evidence to prove the Patriots gained a competitive…