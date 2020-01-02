Julian Edelman, 5 Others Listed as Questionable for Wild Card Game vs. Titans

The New England Patriots have seven players listed as questionable for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Thursday's injury report. Those listed as questionable are Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins, Terrence Brooks, Julian Edelman, Jonathan Jones, and Jason McCourty.

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, who was limited all week with an ankle injury, does not have an injury designation on the Patriots' final injury report. New England is locked and loaded for their game Saturday night against the Mike Vrabel-led Titans.