Patriots Open New Year With Perfect Practice Attendance

The New England Patriots open 2020 with yet another practice with 100 practice participation. Those limited in practice were the same players listed on Tuesday's injury report: Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Jamie Collins (shoulder), Terrence Brooks (groin), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Marcus Cannon (ankle), Jonathan Jones (groin), and Jason McCourty (groin).

New England is trending towards being very healthy for their Saturday night game against the Titans in the Wild Card round of the postseason.